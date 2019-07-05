Man opens fire on neighbors playing with sparklers; 12-year-old girl struck

Law enforcement surrounded his home Friday morning and used tear gas to try to get inside. (Source: WXYZ/CNN)
Updated: Fri 9:11 PM, Jul 05, 2019

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ/CNN) - A gunman in Michigan opened fire on his own neighbors late Thursday night, according to police.

At least two people were hurt, including a 12-year-old girl.

The suspect allegedly started shooting at families who were playing with sparklers in the street.

The suspect, a veteran, has reportedly had many run-ins with neighbors.

Law enforcement surrounded his home Friday morning and used tear gas to try to get inside.

Investigators say he also shot at a tactical robot and armored vehicle during the situation.

Copyright 2019 WXYZ via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus