Man reported missing in Dunbar

Dunbar Police need your help finding a man reported missing with mental health issues.

Officers say David Wayne Carter was last seen by his family in Dunbar on Saturday, April 13. Family members say Carter is off his medication.

He is described as 6 feet 2 and 230 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Investigators say Carter has two tattoos on his upper right arm – a skull and the logo for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Dunbar Police Department at 304-766-0204 or 304-348-8111.

