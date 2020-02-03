Man finds neighbor laying outside with a gunshot wound

A man called 911 Monday morning after waking up to the sound of shots fired and his neighbor laying in their yard.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at about 7:30 a.m. at 124 Wallace Road in Rarden, Ohio.

The neighbor also told deputies he saw a vehicle take off after shots were fired. That vehicle was later found abandoned on State Route 32 at State Route 104 in Pike County, Ohio. Deputies believe the car broke down while en route to the hospital.

Sheriff's deputies say it appears three people were involved in the shooting. An older man who lives at the home along Wallace Road as well as another man and a woman.

The man found laying in his front yard was life-flighted to a hospital.

Deputies also say the two other people involved did make it to the hospital despite their car breaking down. Officials tell WSAZ.com the woman had been shot while on Wallace Road. She was life-flighted to another hospital from Pike County Hospital.

