A man was rescued Monday after a building collapsed on him Sunday night in the Sumerco area, West Virginia State Police troopers say.

Jason Long was removing stones from an old stone house off Ridgewood Drive when the incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers say Long was discovered by a utility worker.

He was flown by helicopter from the Yawkey area to the hospital, troopers say.

