Huntington Police say a handicapped man who was trapped inside a burning home has been rescued safely.

The fire happened a little after 3:30 in the 2100 block of 5th Ave.

First responders say a man was inside, unable to get through a door that was bolted shut as the home was engulfed in flames. A Huntington Policeman kicked the door in and pulled the man to safety.

A WSAZ Crew is at the scene. Keep clicking the WSAZ App for the latest information.