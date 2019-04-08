Man returns home to Egypt after being cleared of attempted kidnapping charge in W.Va.

A man is back home in Egypt after investigators say he was falsely accused of a crime, arrested, and released from jail in Cabell County, West Virginia.

Mohamed Zayan's lawyer released a photo to WSAZ of her client traveling back home Sunday evening. She says a Barboursville Police officer accompanied Zayan at Yeager Airport to ensure everything went smoothly.

About a week ago, a woman accused Zayan of an attempted abduction. The mother told police Zayan tried to kidnap her 5-year-old daughter inside Old Navy at the Huntington Mall.

The incident happened Monday, April 1.

That mother, Santana Adams, 24, of Milton, later changed her story, calling it a "cultural misunderstanding."

Police arrested Adams and charged her with falsely reporting an emergency. She faces up to a $500 fine and six months in jail.