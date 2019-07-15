Man riding bike hit by car

A man riding his bike Monday night was hit by a car on Gary Drive in Proctorville, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lee Court.

Troopers said the driver of the car was cited for failing to yield at a stop sign, as well as for not staying at the scene until troopers got there. They are misdemeanor charges.

According to troopers, the bicyclist’s injuries were minor. They said the man, who's in his 30s, suffered a leg injury.

