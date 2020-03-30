Man rushed to the hospital after single-vehicle crash

A man was cut out of his car in an early morning accident Monday.

It happened at 7:14 a.m. on the 4100 block of Washington Street W. in Little Tyler.

People who witnessed the crash told Kanawha County Deputies that the car swerved and hit a barrier.

EMS was treating him as firefighters were getting him out of the car.

The man was transported to the hospital.

Both lanes of Washington Street W. were closed for a short while.

