Man safe after water rescue in Greenup County

Firefighters with the Oldtown Fire Department say a man is safe Tuesday evening after his vehicle got stuck in high water.

They say it happened a little before 6 p.m. in the 9600 block of state Route 1 in the Argillite area of Greenup County.

They say the driver came around a sharp curve and got into high water covering the road. The driver was able to get out of the car and walk to dry ground.

Firefighters say a neighbor used a 4-by-4 ATV to tow the vehicle out of the water.

Cones have been set up in the area after the incident to alert drivers of the high water.

Meanwhile, a recovery mission is underway for a man feared drowned along state Route 7 and state Route 2 in the Load area. Click here to see that story.

High water is reported on multiple roadways in Greenup County.

As always, drivers are urged to turn around, don’t drown.

