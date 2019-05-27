Man seen hitting himself arrested at park on drug charge

A popular spot for children to play on sunny summer days was the scene of an arrest.

Milton police got a call Sunday morning of a man who looked like he was on drugs walking and punching himself in the head near the park.

Police say 45-year-old Anthony Smith admitted to having several syringes, and they also found crystal meth.

Bri Holton lives down the road from the park. She says before she lets her son play there, she always checks for needles.

"It's not surprising," Holton said of the arrest. "There've already been syringes and stuff left behind."

She says it's discouraging people involved in drugs don't leave the park off limits, and it's a reminder of why she feels compelled to always keep a close eye on her son.

"You have to be careful," she said. "You have to watch your kids."

The Milton Police Department is located just a block over from the park. Officers say they were lucky to get the suspect out of the area before a crowd of kids showed up.

Smith is facing a controlled substance charge and was incarcerated in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

