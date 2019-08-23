Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for burglary and escape

A man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to burglary and escape, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office says.

Investigators say Jason D. Ackerson was involved with an incident that happened October 2018 along Brammer Drive in Coal Grove.

His trial was scheduled to start Monday -- until he entered the guilty plea.

Investigators say Ackerson would approach multiple homes and knock on doors to see if anyone was home. They say he entered one home where a 15-year-old girl was home alone and hid in a secure place, armed with a gun, according to a safety plan she and her parents had worked out.

The girl called 911 and waited until law enforcement arrived. Ackerson had since left the home, but he was arrested later that day by Ironton Police.

Ackerson managed to escape from police custody when he was taken to an Ironton hospital for treatment, but he was quickly arrested and returned to the Lawrence County Jail.

Investigators say tips from neighbors were vital in helping them catch and prosecute Ackerson.

