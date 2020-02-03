Man sentenced to federal prison for selling marijuana

A man accused of smoking marijuana at a high school sporting event in Charleston, all while having a loaded gun in his car, is headed to federal prison for selling marijuana.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart says Tequan Pratt will spend 34 months in prison after selling a pound of marijuana to an informant in 2018.

Investigators say the incident happened at an apartment in Nitro. They say Pratt had received nearly 40 pounds of marijuana from California.

