Man seriously injured in Jackson County, Ohio motorcycle crash

One man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Jackson County, Ohio on Friday.

Ohio State Police said it happened on Glade Run Road.

Troopers said Michael Musser was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson and traveling south on Glade Run Road. The motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway.

Musser hit a ditch and the motorcycle flipped.

Troopers said Musser sustained "incapacitating injuries" and was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The crash is under investigation, but troopers said alcohol is not believed to be a factor.