Man seriously injured in Vinton County crash

A man operating a side-by-side vehicle was seriously hurt Friday in a crash with an SUV on state Route 56 near New Plymouth, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Troopers say it happened around 10 a.m.

James Martin, 72, of New Plymouth, collided with the SUV when he failed to yield at a stop sign, troopers say. He was thrown from the side-by-side onto the roadway.

Martin was flown to Grant Hospital in Columbus where he was listed in critical condition Friday night.

The driver of the SUV wasn’t hurt.

