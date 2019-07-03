Man shot after stealing phone line

A man is behind bars after West Virginia State Police say he stole a phone line from a neighborhood.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers responded to a theft of a phone line on Garrett's Bend around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers say several people saw Larry Miller of Sumerco, West Virginia stealing a phone line.

A fight ensued, and Miller was shot in the back before running off.

Troopers arrested Miller during a traffic stop and charged him with grand larceny, destruction of property, and destroying telecommunications services.

He was treated and released from the hospital and was taken to the Western Regional Jail.

Troopers say more charges could be filed.