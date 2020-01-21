Man shot in Cabell County

A man was shot Tuesday night in the Lesage area, Cabell County Sheriff's deputies say.

The shooting was reported just before 8:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of Fairview Ridge Road.

Deputies say the victim came to check on his father's property when he said someone fired shots from a vehicle. At least three shots struck the victim's vehicle.

He was shot in the left forearm and taken to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

The victim told investigators he was out checking the property because of issues with people trespassing.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect, and detectives are on scene.

West Virginia State Police troopers are also on the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.