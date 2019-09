Police responded late Thursday night to a shooting, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

A man was shot late Thursday night in the 800 block of 6th Street in Charleston.

It was reported just before 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of 6th Street.

Dispatchers say they have reports that a man was shot in the leg.

We have a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.