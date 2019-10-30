Man shot in Charleston

A man was shot in the leg early Wednesday morning along Kanawha Blvd. in Charleston.

The shooting happened a little after 3:30 between Capitol St. and Hale St.

Charleston Police say two women were arguing when a couple of men got involved. Shots were fired. The victim was taken to the hospital in a private car. Police say he told them he was driving by when he was shot.

The victim's condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made. Kanawha Blvd. is closed between Capitol St. and Hale St.