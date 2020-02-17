Man shot in Russell dies; name released

A man shot early Sunday morning during an incident in Russell has died, Russell Police Chief Ned Crisp said.

He said the man's name was Brett Browning, 31, who was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. Sunday. Browning was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital after the incident. For the original story: CLICK HERE.

The shooting was reported just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Short White Oak Road.

Crisp said investigators are ruling out reports of a home invasion by the homeowner. He said more witness interviews were conducted Monday.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Browning's body has been taken to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

