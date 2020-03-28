Homeowner shoots suspect in home invasion

Scioto County deputies say they are looking for two men, one who was reportedly shot by a homeowner during an alleged home invasion in Lucasville.

The Scioto County Sheriff's Department says around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies were called to a home on Walnut Street in Lucasville that had been broken into several hours prior, where many items stolen including a gun and jewelry.

Deputies tell WSAZ the homeowner had called her daughter to stay with her because she was afraid whoever had broken into her home would come back.

That’s when investigators say the two women heard someone trying to get in the side door by prying it open.

The women told deputies that the men entered the utility room of the home and made it into the kitchen when one of the women fired several shots, striking one of the suspects. Both suspects were last seen running through the victim's yard.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini says that all local hospitals have been notified to contact the Scioto County Sheriff's Office if anyone is asking to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 740-351-1091.