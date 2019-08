There is a large police presence Wednesday night at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments in the city of Charleston.

CPD has confirmed to WSAZ that one person was shot in the leg. It was reported before 9 p.m.

People who live at the complex tell WSAZ there are several Charleston Police officers, fire trucks and ambulances there.

No other information is available at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.