Man shot near entrance to Harris Riverfront Park

Police responded Wednesday night to a shooting near the Red Lobster in downtown Huntington.

A man in his early 20s was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Huntington Police say. Officers say the suspect took off.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 10th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard. That's near the entrance of Harris Riverfront Park.

It occurred not far from where people are gathering for the Dawg Dazzle Fourth of July celebration.

A spokesperson for the event told WSAZ earlier in the day that there is a heavy police presence and metal detectors inside the gates to prevent any issues from happening inside the event.