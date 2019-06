A man was shot Friday afternoon at a gas station in the 800 block of Washington Street West, Charleston Police say.

It happened just before 2 p.m. near the GoMart station there.

Police say two suspects left the scene in a blue or silver Chevrolet Cobalt.

At least two weapons were involved, and more than 20 shell casings were found at the scene.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

