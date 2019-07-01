Man shot on Charleston's West Side

A man was shot late Monday night on the city’s West Side, Charleston Police say.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Washington Street West.

Officers say the man suffered two gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Along with Charleston Police, crews from the Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are on scene.

Washington Street West was closed in that area during the investigation, but it reopened just after 11:30 p.m.

