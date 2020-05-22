Man sought in connection to disappearance of teen

Law enforcement is trying to identify a man who they say may have information about the disappearance of a teenager from Highland County, Ohio.

Madison Bell, an 18-year-old from Greenfield, was last seen by her family on May 17.

According to investigators, Bell's family says she left to go tanning that day and never returned.

Her car was found in a church parking lot with her cell phone inside and keys still in the ignition.

Officials say Bell has a cross tattoo on her neck and a ghost tattoo on her side.

Police are now trying to track down the man in the above pictures along with a white sedan.

According to a Facebook page 'Madison Bell Search,' Rescue 101 SAR & Texas Equisearch is looking for volunteers to help search for Bell this weekend on foot and by ATV.

Searchers are asked to arrive at 8:00 am to sign in and gear up for a day of searching. Those interested in helping in the search are asked to meet at 12646 Centerfield Road in Greenfield, Ohio.

Anonymous tips about this case can be submitted to Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS. Tips leading to Bell may be eligible for a reward.

Investigators are also asking if you have any information about the case or where Bell might be to call the Highland County Sheriff's Office at 937-393-1421.