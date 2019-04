A man was stabbed in the leg during a domestic situation Monday afternoon at a home in the 200 block of Campfire Road, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department says.

It was reported just after 4:30 p.m. in the Salt Rock area.

Investigators say the man most likely will be taken to the hospital, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The sheriff’s department and West Virginia State Police are both on scene.