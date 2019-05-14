Man steals donations meant for injured little girl

Several communities and organizations have been coming together to help the family of a two-year-old girl who is fighting for her life after police say her mother's boyfriend severely shook her.

Cameras caught this man stealing donations meant for a little girl who was hurt.

In Ashland, Taj Sardar's convenience store on Greenup Avenue has been collecting donations for medical expenses. On Monday, he says some stuck their hand in the jar and took off with the day's collections.

"My blood was boiling," said Sardar. "I was like, 'How can he do that to a child that is fighting for her life right now?' She needs all the help she can get. I was like that's unbelievable."

The jar, and signs around the store, clearly explains what the donations are for. They even have pictures of the little girl in the hospital.

“I never thought that somebody would just open and put their hand in it,” said Sardar. “That person is heartless.”

Thankfully, the store empties the jar out at the end of every day, so only in that days donations were missing. Sardar says they’ve also made changes to make the jar more secure.