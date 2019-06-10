Man stopped at Yeager Airport for having loaded gun in carry-on bag

A man from Putnam County was stopped Monday at Yeager Airport for having a loaded gun in his carry-on bag, the Transportation Security Administration says.

The .40-caliber handgun was loaded with 11 bullets and had one bullet in the chamber, TSA officials say. The man also had an extra loaded magazine; he had 22 bullets total.

A resident of Buffalo, West Virginia, the man told he officials he forgot he had the loaded gun with him.

Yeager Airport Police confiscated the gun and cited the man on weapons charges. He was later cleared to fly without his gun.

TSA officials say it was the third gun stopped at the checkpoint this year.

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900, with more than $13,000 possible.

