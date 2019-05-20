Man stopped for having loaded handgun at Tri-State Airport

A man from Wood County, West Virginia, was stopped Saturday at Huntington Tri-State Airport for having a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says.

It was the fourth gun caught at the airport’s checkpoint so far this year, according to the TSA. Agents say that’s twice as many firearms as were caught in 2018 in just the first five months of 2019. TSA officers caught two firearms at the HTS checkpoint in 2018.

According to a news release from the TSA, the .38-caliber revolver was spotted when the man’s belongings entered the X-ray machine. Airport police detained the man, who’s from Vienna, West Virginia, and cited him on a weapons charge.

A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900, with fines more than $13,000 possible.

