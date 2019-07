A man died Monday night after he was hit by a car on US 35 in Gallia County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 60-year-old Richard Elliott of Gallipolis was outside of his car in the westbound lane of US 35 after his car broke down.

Another car driven by Karagyoz Shefka of Florida hit Elliott and his car from behind.

Elliott died at the scene.

Shefka was taken Cabell Huntington Hospital for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.