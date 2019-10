A man has been hit and killed in Cabell County Wednesday morning along Route 10.

It happened around 5 a.m. between the EMS Station and Morrison's Market.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says they received reports of a man walking in the road.

He was hit by a car before Zerkle's units could get there.

Zerkle says the victim was a 44-year-old man from Lincoln County.

His name is not being released at this time.

The driver is not facing any charges.