Man suspected of drug activity arrested after police chase

A man who police suspected in connection with drug activity faces charges after leading officers on a chase.

Ernest Alexander faces several felony charges, South Charleston Police Capt. P.C. Rader tells WSAZ.

"I'm so thankful no one was hurt," attorney Dan Holstein said. "We have a lot of pedestrians and bicyclists in the area. Kudos to St. Albans PD, South Charleston PD and the Sheriff's Department for a job well done."

It started when SCPD officers tried to pull Alexander over as a part of a traffic stop around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Rader says he took off, leading them to St. Albans. His car ended up in the front of a law office along MacCorkle Avenue, damaging the sign.

Alexander took off running, and SAPD caught up with him next door at the Little Caesars Pizza.

Both South Charleston Police and St. Albans Police have charged Alexander. He is charged with two counts of fleeing with reckless indifference and two counts of attempted murder of police officer and possession of a stolen vehicle.

No injuries were reported.