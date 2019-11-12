Man taken into custody after accident in Cross Lanes

A man was taken into custody Tuesday night after an accident in Cross Lanes that led to a foot chase, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Big Tyler Road.

Dispatchers say the man was caught after he ran from investigators. There's no information at this time about possible charges the man faces or what led up to the chase.

The man was taken to Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.

