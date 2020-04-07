Man taken to hospital after Tuesday morning stabbing

A Tuesday morning stabbing sent one person to the hospital.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ it happened around 9:00 a.m. in the 5000 block of Shannon Drive in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

Dispatchers say a man was taken to CAMC General to be treated for his injuries.

Dispatchers believe the stabbing happened after a domestic situation. The person responsible is believed to still be at the scene.

At this time no one is in custody.

Law enforcement is still at the scene of the stabbing.

