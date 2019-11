A man has been taken to the hospital after police say he was stabbed in the arm.

It happened on Maccorkle Avenue in the Marmet area.

Marmet Police tell WSAZ the victim was stabbed in the arm.

Police say a woman admitted to stabbing the victim, but she has not yet been arrested.

Investigators say this is not the first time they have been called to the home.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.