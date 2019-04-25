Man tries to hide in drain pipe after police chase

A suspect hid in a drain pipe Thursday evening after a brief foot chase, Dunbar Police say.

It happened just after 6 p.m. across from the Dunbar Village Plaza.

Police say two men from Georgia tried to pass a fake prescription at a nearby Rite Aid.

When officers tried to stop them at that pharmacy, they took off. One man was taken into custody at the scene, while the other man ran -- leading to a short foot chase.

He went across the railroad tracks behind TLC Lube and tried to go into a drain pipe.

No names have been released at this time.

