Man wanted after running from deputies

Kanawha County deputies are looking for a man they say ran from them Thursday in Sissonville.

Deputies tell WSAZ they tried to pull a car over, the driver sped off. When the car stopped, the driver, who deputies say is Devon Kroesser, 23, from Upshur County, took off running.

A passenger in the car was detained.

Deputies say Kroesser faces charges for fleeing with reckless indifference. There are other warrants filed against him for strangulation, escape, and larceny.

Anyone with information about where Kroesser could be is asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office at 304-357-0169, or by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us.