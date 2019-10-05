Man wanted after shooting in Lincoln County Saturday

Lester Gale Doneff, 49, is wanted after shooting another man in Branchland early Saturday morning.

Troopers say Doneff shot Emmert Gillman just after 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

It happened on Blue Lick Road in Branchland.

Troopers say Doneff fled the scene before their arrival and is still on the run.

The victim is in stable condition at this time.

Troopers ask anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Doneff to call Hamlin State Police.

