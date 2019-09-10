Man wanted after tasing a 90-year-old man

Charleston Police need your help finding a man they say assaulted and robbed a 90-year old man.

They said it happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 2500 block of 5th Ave.

Officers said the suspect tased the victim after he let the suspect into his home to use the bathroom.

Police said the suspect then threatened to kill the victim if he didn't give him money.

Besides the money, he also took a TV.

The suspect is described as 5'9" tall, 25 to 35 years old and wearing dark clothing when the incident happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department.