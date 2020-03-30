Man wanted after woman shot during alleged drug deal in Charleston

A man is wanted after a woman was shot during an alleged drug deal over the weekend, Charleston Police say.

James Mario Isabell, 47, of Charleston is wanted on a malicious wounding warrant.

Police say the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue. They say it involved a 23-year-old woman from Charleston who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She is listed as stable at CAMC General.

Investigators say the woman was dropped off in the area, allegedly to purchase narcotics from the suspect. They say she was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle by the same person who dropped her off.

Anyone with information about where James Mario Isabell might be is asked to call 911 or the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480.

