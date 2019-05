A man is wanted in connection to a fire on Petty Lane in the Giles area of Kanawha County.

West Virginia Fire Marshals are looking for 45-year-old Michael Anthony Duff. He has blue eyes, is 5"7, and weighs 175 pounds.

The fire happened Tuesday at 1:46 p.m.

If you have any information on the fire or the whereabouts of Duff, you can call the West Virginia Fire Marshal Hotline at 1-800-233-3473.