A man wanted on homicide charges in Mercer County, W.Va. was arrested Friday in Proctorville, Ohio.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says Kenneth Jacob Adkins, 20, from Mercer was arrested at a relative's home on County Road 42.

Deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested Adkins without incident.

Adkins was taken to the Lawrence County Jail and is being held on two counts of homicide.

An extradition hearing has been set for Monday.