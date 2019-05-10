Man wanted for failure to appear on child porn charges

Troopers need your help finding a man wanted for failure to appear in court on child pornography charges.

David Gilbert Riffle, 44, was last seen in Gassaway, according to West Virginia State Police.

Riffle is wanted for felony failure to appear for sentencing after pleading guilty to soliciting a minor via computer and three counts of use of obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor.

Troopers say Riffle should be considered possibly armed and dangerous.

He was last seen driving an older model silver BMW. He has been seen in the Sutton and Braxton County area, Morgantown, Monongalia County area, and Summersville, Nicholas County area.

Anyone with information about Riffle’s whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. A.J. Shingler with the WVSP Sutton Detachment at 304-765-2101.

