Man wanted for malicious wounding in Williamson

Williamson police are searching for a man from Williamson in Mingo County.

Williamson police are searching for John Adkins on a malicious wounding charge in Mingo County, West Virginia.

John Adkins is still on the run, more than a week after hitting Kayla McCoy on the head with a hammer -- an attack that left her in critical condition.

Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson says Adkins was not on the scene of the attack when first responders arrived.

"When we got on scene we just wanted to make sure Ms. McCoy was OK and being treated for her injuries," Dotson said.

He said McCoy is now in stable condition but he says Adkins is a danger to the community wanted on felony charges for malicious wounding.

"It is somebody that we know," said Chief Dotson. "It is somebody that the community knows we do the the suspect is dangerous."

People living in Williamson say they know Adkins well and they say he goes by "Turtle".

"Nobody here in Williamson knows him as that, you are right turtle is definitely what he goes by," said a Williamson resident.

A Williamson resident said she cannot reveal her identity fearing for her family. She says she's heard about what Adkins has done in the past.

"Definitely when you get sent to ICU there is no sense in that kind of violence regardless," said the Williamson resident.

Chief Dotson said they are doing what they can to catch him, working with West Virginia State Police and Kentucky State Police.

" If he is one medication or drugs whatever the case may be, anytime that you hit anyone in the head with a hammer we take that very seriously," said Chief Dotson.

Williamson Police say Adkins is known to hang out in Williamson and Belfry in Mingo County and Aflex in pike County.