Man wanted for child's rape in North Carolina, arrested in Summersville

A man wanted for the allegedly raping a young girl in North Carolina was arrested Wednesday in Summersville.

Michael Brandon Bryan, 37, Cove City, North Carolina, is wanted in connection with the rape of a 5-year-old girl.

According to the Craven County Sheriff's Department in North Carolina, he was babysitting the child.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said in a post on the department's Facebook Page that “our Criminal Investigation Division worked diligently with agencies at the local, state, and federal levels to help track and locate Michael Bryan.”

Bryan is charged with felony statutory rape of a child and a felony statutory sex offense, according to NBC affiliate WRAL.

According to the West Virginia Regional Jail website, Bryan is being held in the Central Regional Jail..

