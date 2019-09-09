Man wanted in Charleston assault/robbery involving 90-year-old victim

Police need your help finding a man who injured a 90-year-old man and used a Taser on him inside the victim's home.

Charleston Police say it happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of 5th Avenue. The victim said he answered a knock on his door and encountered a man who said his name was Mike and asked if he could use the victim’s restroom.

The victim said the man came back from the restroom, pulled out a Taser and used it on the victim’s arm. He said the man then knocked over furniture in the living room and told him he’d kill him if he didn’t give him money.

The elderly man gave the suspect some money, and the suspect stole a television from the living room.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 25 to 35 years old and wearing dark clothing when the incident happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480.

