Man wanted in Detroit homicide arrested in Huntington

A man wanted for homicide in Detroit was arrested Monday in the Guyandotte area of Huntington, according to a warrant from Cabell County.

Maurice McNeely, 28, was found in the 500 block of North High Street.

McNeely is wanted in Wayne County, Michigan, for homicide. That incident happened earlier this month.

Details about the crime are unavailable at this time.

McNeely was taken to the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville where he’s being held without bond. It is unknown when he will be extradited to Michigan.

