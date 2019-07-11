Man wanted in Lincoln County stabbing

A man is wanted in connection with a stabbing that happened Thursday on Scites Road, Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said.

Jimmy Lee Cochran may have taken off in a car with his girlfriend, Amy Johnson. Johnson was arrested later and the car was recovered. Linville said Johnson faces charges.

The sheriff said both suspects were in a car that was stolen in March from the Huntington area.

Cochran should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Linville.

The condition of the man who was stabbed in unknown at this time.

Linville said the stabbing happened after a physical altercation around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information about Cochran’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement or 911.

