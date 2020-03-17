Wanted man in Martin County considered armed and dangerous

The Martin County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help to find a man who is considered armed and dangerous.

A deputy tells WSAZ that Mardy Mollett Jr. beat a woman at her home in Rockhouse, forcing his way in. The deputy says Mollett hit her in the face and head with a gun, knocked her to the floor, and sat down on her back and tried to strangle her.

Two other people were at the home during this time, according to deputies. They say one person threw a chair to try to get Mollett off of the woman.

Deputies say Mollett then held a gun to the two other people's heads, threatening to kill them.

In a complaint, the department says Mollett shot up the woman's truck, house, and dog.

The Department says if you have seen Mardy Mollett Jr., do not approach him, but call 911, the Sheriff's Office at 606-298-2828, or KSP at 606-433-7711.