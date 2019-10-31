Man wanted in armed robbery at Dollar General store

Police need your help finding a man they say robbed a Dollar General store at gunpoint Wednesday night.

According to the Raceland Police Department, the incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Dollar General along Wurtland Avenue in Wurtland.

Surveillance video caught an image of the suspect. It's not clear how much money he took from the scene.

The man was wearing a hood and had part of his face covered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raceland Police at 606-473-1411 or their local 911 agency.

